In April 2014, news of the mass abduction of Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram militants shocked the world, sparking a global #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

Nearly a decade later, Nigeria continues to be plagued by large-scale kidnappings across the country’s volatile northern region, with militant groups and ragtag gangs preying on the easiest of targets – women and children.

Last week, at least 287 children were abducted from their school in the northwestern Kaduna state, marking one of the largest school abductions since 276 Chibok schoolgirls from Borno state in the northeast were taken ten years ago.

"They came on motorcycles carrying guns, with some of them wearing military uniforms standing and shouting 'All of you should stop' while shooting in the air," thirteen-year-old Aminu Abdullahi, who managed to run for safety, was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency about the 50-odd gunmen involved in Thursday's kidnapping.

The kidnapping has also brought renewed attention to Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis, compounded with news of a previous group abduction on February 29 involving internally displaced persons, mostly women and children, who were looking for firewood in the Ngala Local Government Area of Borno, according to the UN.

UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria Mohamed Malick Fall said in a statement that the exact number of people abducted remains unknown “but is estimated at over 200 people,” adding that some of the victims were later released.

“The crisis in the [Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe] states is disproportionately affecting women, boys and girls,” Fall said on March 6. “There is a high prevalence of [gender-based violence] against women and adolescent girls, while boys are targeted for recruitment by [non-state armed groups].”

‘So common’

Mass abductions aren’t unusual in Nigeria. In general, kidnapping someone for ransom is a lucrative business with low risk, and many point to economic insecurity and impunity as the basis for the act in what is Africa’s most populous nation.

“They are so common because of the failure of governance over the years, which has allowed different armed groups to evolve within ungoverned spaces,” Oluwole Ojewale, the regional organised crime observatory coordinator for Central Africa, told TRTWorld in a separate broadcast interview.

The kidnappings usually take place in Nigeria’s troubled northern region, where relentless violence by extremist groups, as well as by armed groups, known locally as bandits, who have no particular ideology. “Their overarching objective is to profit from these kidnapping [for] ransom payments that they are able to receive,” Ojewale said, referring to the latter.

Once the ransom money is paid, victims are typically released, and the kidnappers are seldom apprehended.

It's worth noting paying a ransom to secure someone's release is illegal in Nigeria after the country passed a law meting out a 15-year jail term for paying ransom to kidnappers. In instances where the victims die, abduction is punishable by death.

Schools become targets