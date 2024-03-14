BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IEA predicts global oil demand more than expected amid Red Sea disruptions
Global demand is also driven by the "comparatively buoyant economy" of the United States where oil consumption is gaining momentum on rising petrochemical operations.
IEA predicts global oil demand more than expected amid Red Sea disruptions
Commercial ships have been taking longer and costlier journeys around the southern tip of Africa to avoid attacks by Yemen's Houthis. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024

Global oil demand is forecast to grow more than expected due to a brighter US economic outlook and rising fuel needs of ships rerouted away from the Red Sea, the International Energy Agency has said.

Commercial ships have been taking longer and costlier journeys around the southern tip of Africa to avoid attacks by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea, a vital international trade route.

The IEA said world oil demand growth is now forecast to increase by 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, 110,000 bpd higher than in its previous monthly market report.

"Disruptions to international trade routes in the wake of turmoil in the Red Sea are lengthening shipping distances and leading to faster vessel speeds, increasing bunker demand," the IEA said, using a term for the fuel needs of ships.

RECOMMENDED

Global demand is also driven by the "comparatively buoyant economy" of the United States where oil consumption is gaining momentum on rising petrochemical operations, the IEA added.

The annual growth in demand, however, remains sharply lower than in 2023, when it reached 2.3 million bpd, on the back of energy efficiency gains and the use of electric veh icles, the Paris-based agency said.

Total demand is forecast to reach 103.2 million bpd in 2024 compared to 101.8 million bpd last year.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption