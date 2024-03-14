WORLD
Global Baku Forum kicks off, pledging solutions to global crises
The Global Baku Forum aims to facilitate an open and unconstrained debate among its distinguished members and participants to learn from the past, assess the present, and envision the future.
President Ilham Aliyev hailed the Global Baku Forum as one of the leading international conferences, comparing it to prestigious gatherings such as the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference. / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 14, 2024

The 11th edition of the Global Baku Forum, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center(NGIC), has kicked off on on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan, under the theme ‘‘Fixing the Fractured World’’.

The forum, which will take place between 14-16 March 2024 and is known as XI GBF, is set to host over 400 participants, including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel Laureates, international organisations, and civil society representatives.

Addressing the opening ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the Global Baku Forum as one of the leading international conferences, comparing it to prestigious gatherings such as the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference.

Wide participation

Over its 10-year span, the NGIC has brought together over 100 current and former heads of state and government, Nobel Laureates, and more than 4,000 other high-level representatives to tackle pressing global challenges.

Topics on the agenda for this year's forum include "The New World Disorder", "On War and Peace", "Fixing Global Governance", "The Value of Regional Political Institutions" and "Regional Perspectives" focusing on the EU, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Africa.

The Global Baku Forum aims to facilitate an open and unconstrained debate among its distinguished members and participants to learn from the past, assess the present, and envision the future.

