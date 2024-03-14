The 11th edition of the Global Baku Forum, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center(NGIC), has kicked off on on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan, under the theme ‘‘Fixing the Fractured World’’.

The forum, which will take place between 14-16 March 2024 and is known as XI GBF, is set to host over 400 participants, including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel Laureates, international organisations, and civil society representatives.

Addressing the opening ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the Global Baku Forum as one of the leading international conferences, comparing it to prestigious gatherings such as the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference.

Wide participation