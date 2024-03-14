The EU has wielded a powerful new digital law to press TikTok, Facebook and six other platforms on the risk of Artificial Intelligence to elections, including through deepfakes.

In a flurry of actions taken under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Commission on Thursday quizzed TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X, Google, YouTube, Snapchat and Bing on what they were doing to counter those risks.

The commission also announced a formal probe against Chinese internet retailer AliExpress for suspected multiple breaches of the DSA, among them the sale of illegal medicines and dietary supplements and not preventing minors from accessing pornography.

Additionally, Brussels asked Microsoft's professional social network, LinkedIn, about how users' personal information is being used for targeting advertising.

AI election risks

On the information request to the eight platforms on steps to mitigate the use of generative AI, the commission said in a statement it was looking at risks "such as so-called 'hallucinations' where AI provides false information, the viral dissemination of deepfakes, as well as the automated manipulation of services that can mislead voters".