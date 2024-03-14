WORLD
EU digital law targets TikTok, Facebook over AI risks to elections
The European Commission invokes the Digital Services Act to scrutinise tech giants' efforts against deepfakes and AI manipulation in elections.
EU highlighted concerns about generative AI and its potential impact on influencing voting in the upcoming June EU elections. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 14, 2024

The EU has wielded a powerful new digital law to press TikTok, Facebook and six other platforms on the risk of Artificial Intelligence to elections, including through deepfakes.

In a flurry of actions taken under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Commission on Thursday quizzed TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X, Google, YouTube, Snapchat and Bing on what they were doing to counter those risks.

The commission also announced a formal probe against Chinese internet retailer AliExpress for suspected multiple breaches of the DSA, among them the sale of illegal medicines and dietary supplements and not preventing minors from accessing pornography.

Additionally, Brussels asked Microsoft's professional social network, LinkedIn, about how users' personal information is being used for targeting advertising.

RelatedEU parliament adopts world's first rules to govern Artificial Intelligence

AI election risks

On the information request to the eight platforms on steps to mitigate the use of generative AI, the commission said in a statement it was looking at risks "such as so-called 'hallucinations' where AI provides false information, the viral dissemination of deepfakes, as well as the automated manipulation of services that can mislead voters".

RECOMMENDED

The formal requests for information made to those platforms, as well as the request made to LinkedIn, do not presuppose further action being taken. That would depend on the information gleaned.

The formal probe against AliExpress, on the other hand, gives Brussels the power to dig deep into the platform's internal documents, processes and to take testimony.

Such level of action against a company, depending on the outcome, potentially exposes it to DSA fines running up to six percent of a platform's global turnover, or even a ban in egregious cases.

European Commission officials said the focus on generative AI and how major platforms were handling it stemmed from concerns about how it might be used to influence voting in the June EU elections.

"We want to equip ourselves, and we want to equip the platforms and alert the platforms to really be best prepared for all sorts of incidents that might come our way with regard to the upcoming elections, in particular, of course, the EP (European Parliament) election," one official told journalists.

The announcement looking at the AI risk to EU elections came a day after the European Parliament voted to adopt a new law that seeks to curb abuses of artificial intelligence. That legislation will take effect once formally signed off on by EU member countries.

RelatedGoogle restricts AI chatbot Gemini from commenting on global elections
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
