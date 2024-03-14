There has been a rise in anti-Muslim incidents at German schools because of the far-right’s narratives, and the recent developments in the Middle East, a Berlin-based rights group has reported.

The ADAS anti-discrimination centre has received more and more complaints in recent months from students, as well as their parents over anti-Muslim acts, insults, and verbal harassment, its director Aliyeh Yegane Arani told Anadolu.

"More than half of the complaints we have received are about incidents of anti-Muslim racism. Considering that Muslims constitute 6 to 8 percent of the population in Germany, this is a rather high rate," she said.

The Berlin-based ADAS provides counselling and support to pupils, parents, teachers, and school staff who have experienced or witnessed discrimination.

Arani said the vast majority of complaints they receive are incidents of racism towards Black people, and anti-Muslim hate crimes and discrimination.

She said anti-Muslim sentiment is impacting not only Muslim students but anyone perceived to be Muslim.

"About 20 percent of cases are explicitly about anti-Muslim racism. These incidents involve some teachers using anti-Muslim expressions, or girls, and women being discriminated against because of their headscarves, mobbing against Muslim students," Arani said.

She pointed out that other forms of anti-Muslim racism affect people who are perceived to be Muslim because of their name, appearance or origin, but who are not religious at all, perhaps not even Muslim.

Arani said these account for around 40 percent of the complaints they have received.