When Oleg Bazylewicz, an artist and writer, signed up for military duty on the day when Russia attacked his native Ukraine, he readied the two things he valued most - his watercolours and his block flute, a musical instrument.

At the front, the first lieutenant who serves as the deputy commander of an artillery battery took time away from the drudgery of his daily duties to draw and paint, using pencil, charcoal and his watercolours.

That all changed one rain-soaked day in sodden terrain when the 59-year-old discovered he could use mud too, after trying to wash it off his hands and boots.

"When I started to wash, trying to wash my hands of this mud, I understood that it was not mud. It was paint, actually, because the adhesion to hands, to space, to boots, to everything was really very high," Bazylewicz said.

He has served in the eastern Donetsk region and southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, which both saw ferocious fighting during the war.

Related In pictures: Ukrainian sculptor turns Moscow-Kiev war debris into art

'Two upper forms of spirituality'

Bazylewicz's works, featuring mud, clay, and ash, were exhibited this month at the 11th-century St. Sophia cathedral in the heart of Kiev.

Part of his exhibition in the cathedral consists of experimental works made from ash to depict snow seen in the forest.