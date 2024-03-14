WORLD
3 MIN READ
'There is no meaningful substitute for land access' to deliver Gaza aid: EU
The European Union's top humanitarian aid official warns that air drops and maritime corridors won't suffice to address Gaza's looming famine, stressing the urgency of opening up land routes for aid deliveries.
'There is no meaningful substitute for land access' to deliver Gaza aid: EU
The United Nations estimates more than half a million of Gaza's 2.3 million people are on the brink of starvation. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024

Air drops and a maritime corridor will not be enough to make up for supplies transported by trucks into Gaza, where people are on the verge of famine, the European Union's top humanitarian aid official has said.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU's humanitarian aid and crisis management chief, said on Thursday that land routes were the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to get supplies into Gaza.

"There is a risk of famine," Lenarcic told reporters. "We already have a very strong and credible indication that there are pockets of famine already in Gaza."

Gaza has been effectively sealed off since the attack on Israel on 7 October.

RelatedTurkish, Dutch FMs discuss situation in Palestine's Gaza

'Particularly extreme'

RECOMMENDED

The United Nations estimates more than half a million of Gaza's 2.3 million people are on the brink of starvation. UN agencies said earlier this month that child malnutrition levels were "particularly extreme" in the northern part of the enclave.

"What is needed is very clear: a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza and its distribution throughout Gaza," said Lenarcic. "There is no meaningful substitute for land access ... we call on Israel to open additional land crossings."

Officials from the European Union, the United States, the United Nations, Britain, the UAE and Qatar said on Wednesday they held talks on setting up a maritime aid corridor from Greek-administered Southern Cyprus as international pressure mounted on Israel to address the growing problem of hunger in the enclave.

A shipment organised by US-based charity World Central Kitchen carrying 200 million tonnes of aid set off from Greek-administered Cyprus to Gaza earlier this week.

RelatedIsrael visa freeze on aid workers hampers humanitarian efforts in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption