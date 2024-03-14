Air drops and a maritime corridor will not be enough to make up for supplies transported by trucks into Gaza, where people are on the verge of famine, the European Union's top humanitarian aid official has said.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU's humanitarian aid and crisis management chief, said on Thursday that land routes were the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to get supplies into Gaza.

"There is a risk of famine," Lenarcic told reporters. "We already have a very strong and credible indication that there are pockets of famine already in Gaza."

Gaza has been effectively sealed off since the attack on Israel on 7 October.

'Particularly extreme'