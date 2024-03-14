Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

During Fidan’s visit to the Iraqi capital, a security-oriented consultative meeting was held on Thursday.

“Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Director of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, and Deputy Minister of Interior Munir Karaloglu also attended the security-oriented consultative meeting, hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq,” the ministry said on X.

Earlier, Fidan arrived in the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level, diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Fidan flew from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 0835 GMT, they said.

Also, during his visit to the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad, Fidan met with prominent Iraqi figures including the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) Hasan Turan, and Kirkuk parliamentarian Ersad Salihi.