Azerbaijan's president has said that they achieved "historical justice" over the last several years by liberating the country's Karabakh region from occupation and added: "We are closer to peace with Armenia than ever before. The South Caucasus has never been so close to peace."

Speaking at the opening of a forum in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Thursday, Ilham Aliyev spoke about the runup to the fall 2020 second Karabakh war, in which Azerbaijan liberated most of the Karabakh region from decades of occupation by its neighbour Armenia.

He highlighted the successes of the war as well as counter-terrorism operations carried out last September and said: "Today, we are closer to peace with Armenia than ever before. The South Caucasus has never been so close to peace. This was thanks to the second Karabakh war."

Stating that they confiscated about $6 billion worth of weapons and ammunition, Aliyev said: "All these weapons were given to Armenia free of charge."

"We have achieved historical justice. Now it’s time to end hostility in the region," he added.

'France's efforts failed'

Aliyev underscored France's anti-Azerbaijan stance, saying its efforts to impose sanctions on the country "amounted to nothing" and that his country "had done nothing against international law."