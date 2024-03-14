Many Muslims say they have always had a hard time feeling completely welcome in the United Kingdom, especially after Brexit. But since Israel's war on Gaza began in October, things appear to have taken a turn for the worse.

Last month, two men threw a pig's head through a Muslim family's window in Blackburn. Days later, two women in hijab were run down by a car at a crosswalk in east London. Other citizens have been spat at, as well as verbally and physically abused, whether at a protest or when going about their daily lives.

That's according to Majid Iqbal, CEO of the Islamophobia Response Unit (IRU), an independent charity that supports victims of Islamophobic hate crime and discrimination.

IRU recently represented the two Muslim women who were hit by a car, and the case is still being investigated. Speaking to TRT World, Iqbal said, "It was a particularly horrific attack. One lady was thrown metres into the air and across the road, and the other lady was dragged by the vehicle and had visible tyre marks over her face and sustained horrific injuries."

Politicians behaving badly

Amid growing hostility, some Muslims have tried turning to their elected officials for help.

But British politicians have also been stepping up anti-Islamic rhetoric in recent months. One has been sharing racist AI-generated images on social media that imply Muslims are taking over the country.

Another has claimed that "Islamists" have taken control of London, levelling accusations that the Muslim mayor is giving up the capital city. And still another has suggested there are "no-go" areas for non-Muslims in certain parts of the country.

According to the latest report by the charity Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks), there's been a 335 percent increase in the number of reported anti-Muslim hate cases across the UK from October 2023 to February 2024, compared to the same period in 2022/2023.

Aneesah Ijaz, a 25-year-old law graduate from Warwickshire, is not surprised by those numbers.

Speaking to TRT World, Ijaz said, "I've witnessed Islamophobia growing up in a world where the West’s war on terror was going on. I’ve always been exposed to it."

Ijaz has been on guard against anti-Muslim sentiments for years, after a traumatic incident in 2018 when she was a student at the University of Warwick.

He’d just come out of a nearby bar and started walking towards her with a bottle of alcohol in his hand. “I'm going to hurt you. I'm going to kill you. I'm going to bomb you like you bomb us,” were some of the threats he made.

While waiting outside a pub after work in an affluent suburb of Birmingham, she was subjected to anti-Muslim abuse by a man nearby, including threats of violence and racially charged remarks.

Ijaz feared for her safety and despite being in a familiar area with colleagues present, nobody intervened or offered help. When her father came, he tried to ask bar staff for help tracking down the perpetrator, to no avail.

When Ijaz and her father filed a police report, officers seemed understanding at first and promised to take action. But after two weeks, the family followed up only to find out that the case had been closed without their knowledge.

"It showed me that the government agencies really didn't have my back, so I learnt to keep things more to myself," which she admits was "disheartening" while pursuing a career in law as a then 20-year-old.

Since that incident, Ijaz said she has faced many microaggressions because she wears a hijab and is visibly Muslim.

"You go through experiences on a daily basis, but you can't put your finger on it and push them to the back of your head," she added.

What is Islamophobia?

Islamophobia is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness, according to a 2018 report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims. The APPG is a cross-party group that has no official status or powers within the UK parliament, and is independent of government.

However, the UK’s ruling Conservative Party does not appear to accept this definition.

Former Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson recently alleged that Islamists had gained control of London and of the Mayor Sadiq Khan. At the time, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denied that Islamophobia was an issue within his party.

But Anderson was suspended from the Conservative Party after refusing to apologise for his remarks and has now defected to right-wing populist Reform UK Party.

Meanwhile Paul Scully, another Conservative Member of Parliament, recently made comments referring to “no-go” zones in majority Muslim areas in the country. He has since apologised for his remarks. However, many people appear to agree with him.

A recent poll of 25,000 people by advocacy group HOPE not hate found that 58 percent of members of the ruling Conservative Party think Islam is a threat to the British way of life.

And 52 percent think it’s true that "Parts of many European cities are under the control of Sharia law and are 'no-go' zones for non-Muslims," with only 21 percent believing it to be false.

So, what has been fuelling this rise?

One reason is the war on Gaza, said Zara Mohammed, secretary general for the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB). But the issue goes far beyond that.