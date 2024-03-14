The US military has dispatched additional military reinforcements to its bases in eastern Syria’s provinces of Al Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, according to local sources.

A convoy of US forces entered Al Hasakah overnight through Al Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria, the sources said on Thursday.

The convoy, consisting of 40 vehicles, including five Bradley fighting vehicles, reached US bases in areas under the occupation of the PKK/YPG in rural Deir Ezzor, including the Omar oil fields, the sources said.

US' support for PKK/YPG