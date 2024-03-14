A Turkish aid agency has delivered Ramadan food packages to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs to be distributed among 1,000 families residing in refugee camps in various cities of Palestine.

Orhan Aydin, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) coordinator for Palestine, said on Thursday that they will continue to stand by the Palestinian people throughout the month of Ramadan.

He said they will conduct activities such as food distribution, providing provisions to soup kitchens, and organizing iftar programs in various parts of Palestine, including Gaza.

As part of the Ramadan assistance, the relief agency also visited the al Amari Refugee Camp, which has recently been subjected to attacks, and distributed food packages among needy families.

Related Egypt is trying to help Palestinians, not fence them in at the border

Acute shortages of food, clean water, medicine