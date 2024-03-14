Voters have headed to the polls for a three-day presidential election in Russia that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule by six more years.

Polling stations opened in Russia's easternmost Kamchatka peninsula at 8:00 am local time on Friday and are set to close at 8:00 pm [1800 GMT] on Sunday in Kaliningrad — a Russian exclave bordering Poland and Lithuania.

Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party, Leonid Slutsky, a hard-line nationalist from the Liberal Democratic Party, and Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party are among those running against Putin in these elections.

In Mariupol, election officials on Thursday opened pop-up polling stations at small tables in the street and on the hoods of cars.

The vote will also take place in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The Kremlin says the vote will show that the country is fully behind Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine.