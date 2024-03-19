Amid the ongoing crisis in Haiti, numerous African nations, Kenya among them, have extended offers to deploy forces to tackle the escalating gang violence gripping the Caribbean nation.

Nairobi, poised to take the lead in a UN-sanctioned initiative, plans to dispatch 1,000 police officers to assist in restoring order to the violence-ridden country.

However, with Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry signalling his intent to step down pending the establishment of a transitional council, Kenya has opted to delay its deployment.

Nonetheless, President William Ruto of Kenya reiterated his commitment last week, pledging to fulfill the nation's promise by sending troops to Haiti once the transitional council is in place.

Kenya's stance, coupled with the United States' pressure on Nairobi to dispatch its officers, has sparked curiosity as to why the African nation initially volunteered to lead the mission.

"In the spirit of stability, integration and prosperity, Kenya just wants to be counted as a nation which stood with Haiti when it was needy," journalist and political theorist Abuga Makori told TRT World.

Taking into account various other missions Kenya has engaged in, Makori, based in Nairobi, highlighted that this isn't the inaugural endeavour of its type for Kenya, noting that the country "has consistently backed regional, continental, and global peacekeeping missions."

"Haiti mission, should it stand, won't be the first. Before, we had Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Sudan [Darfur], Democratic Republic of Congo [just recently] and Somalia [ongoing]," Makori added.

"This is in line with its policy to support peace, stability, and prosperity among nations."

Is Kenya bound by preconditions?

Makori's comments were similar to those of Kenya's former foreign minister — now Minister of Tourism — Alfred Mutua, who told the BBC last October that the Haiti mission "would raise Kenya's global profile, which could benefit the country."

However, founder and editor at Haiti Liberte Kim Ives described the statement as an excuse, saying Kenya "desperately needs money, and the US is offering them many hundreds of millions."

The US offered to support the mission financially with up to $133 million, including for security and humanitarian aid.