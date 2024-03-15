Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has appointed Mohammed Mustafa, a long-trusted adviser on economic affairs, as prime minister, the official WAFA news agency said.

Mustafa's appointment on Thursday comes less than three weeks after his predecessor, Mohammed Shtayyeh, resigned, citing the need for change amid Israel's war on besieged Gaza.

The 69-year-old now faces the task of forming a new government for the Palestinian Authority, which has limited powers in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Since 2007, control of the Palestinian territories has been divided between Abbas' Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas resistance group in Gaza.

Mustafa, who studied at George Washington University in the United States, is an independent executive committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation — dominated by the ruling Fatah movement.

He has served as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, held a board seat at the Palestine Investment Fund and worked in a number of senior positions at the World Bank.

He has also advised the Kuwaiti government and the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund.

Mustafa was also involved in reconstruction efforts in Gaza after Israel's 2014 invasion.

'Right-hand man'

Mustafa's appointment represents an attempt to bolster Palestinian institutions and "close some loopholes in the Palestinian Authority" at a time when Abbas is "under siege and under pressure" from Israel and the United States, Palestinian analyst Abdul Majeed Sweilem told the AFP news agency.

Mustafa would likely be seen as "acceptable to the Americans as he follows a liberal approach," Sweilem added.

The White House welcomed Mustafa's appointment, calling on him to deliver "credible and far-reaching reforms" as he prepares his cabinet.