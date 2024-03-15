Türkiye has welcomed the Iraqi National Security Council’s decision to designate the PKK terrorist group as a banned organisation in Iraq.

Baghdad's decision was announced in a joint statement on Thursday after a security meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein along with their delegations in the Iraqi capital.

The statement comes close on the heels of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposed visit to the Iraqi capital after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan —a pivotal moment in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Both countries confirmed that all efforts will be made for the success of President Erdogan's historic visit to Iraq, according to a joint statement.

"We discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, and the upcoming visit," the Iraqi foreign minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

"We stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the fields of security, trade, energy, water, education, and everything that is in the interest of our countries," Hussein added.

Both sides engaged in discussions on the measures to be taken against the PKK terrorist group and its affiliates that target Türkiye using Iraqi territory.

They stressed the threat posed by PKK to the security of both nations, noting that its presence in Iraqi territory violates Iraq's constitution.

The parties exchanged views on regional challenges, including the "massacre amounting to genocide" in Gaza, and strongly affirmed their support for the Palestinian cause.