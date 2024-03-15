Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and his second-in-command, presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye, were released from prison in Dakar, 10 days before the country's election.

"They came out in front of us," lawyer Cheikh Koureyssi Ba said on Thursday, as an AFP journalist witnessed a motorcade exiting the prison through a large crowd.

Sonko was at the heart of a bitter two-year stand-off with the state and has been in prison since July.

The legal case against him, along with economic and social tensions, led to deadly unrest between 2021 and 2023.

The opposition figurehead came third in the 2019 presidential election but was disqualified from running in 2024.