Sports fans around the world are bidding a tearful goodbye to the "legend of Khan Younis," footballer Mohammed Barakat this week. The athlete was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home on the first day of Ramadan.

The 39-year-old was affectionately referred to by fellow players as "the lion" for his performances on the pitch. He is one of more than 31,000 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel since it launched its war on Gaza in October..

In a statement about Barakat's death, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) lambasted a decades-long Israeli “injustice and occupation” that has left more than a hundred other athletes dead.

It described Barakat as "among the tens of thousands of Palestinian martyrs" who they said joined the "157 stars of the martyrs of the Palestinian sports movement."

The PFA also paid tribute to Barakat's contribution, which left an indelible mark on Palestine's footballing heritage.

This included his performances with the men's national football team, international beach soccer success, spells with clubs in Gaza, and overseas experiences.

Barakat was known as a nifty and rapid player with a kind spirit off the pitch, and his killing has been describedas a "great loss for Palestinian football."

FIFA's double standards

Football fans have been paying homage to Barakat and discussing the untimely injustice of his death.

Football Palestine, a social media account dedicated to covering all aspects of Palestinian soccer, shared a video with the sound of Israeli air strikes in the background before his death.

The account also criticised the world's football authorities for not calling out the "murder" of innocent footballl players in Gaza.

"@FIFAcom and @FIFPRO have said nothing about his murder or that of 92 other footballers and administrators during this war," it said.

The sentiments were echoed by sports writer Leyla Hamed, who said, "Israel continues assassinating the beautiful game. @FIFAcom, your silence is deafening."

Others called for Israel to be banned and sanctioned from competitive football amid the continued onslaught against Palestinians.

Turkish Scholar Ibrahim Karatas also touched on the double standards.