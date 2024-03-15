WORLD
1 MIN READ
Forced herbal potion claims dozens of lives in Angola
At least 50 people have died between January and February as they forced to drink ‘mysterious liquid’ to prove they do not practice witchcraft, says a local official.
Forced herbal potion claims dozens of lives in Angola
Belief in witchcraft is still common in Angola. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
March 15, 2024

At least 50 people have died in Angola after being forced to drink an herbal potion to prove they were not sorcerers, a local official has said.

The deaths occurred between January and February near the central town of Camacupa, said Luzia Filemone, a representative of a local council Thursday.

Speaking to Angola National Radio, she accused traditional healers of administering the lethal concoction.

RECOMMENDED

"More than 50 victims were forced to drink this mysterious liquid which, according to traditional healers, proves whether or not a person practices witchcraft," Filemone said.

Belief in witchcraft is still common in Angola, a former Portuguese colony where the majority of the population are Catholic Christians.

RelatedTorrential rain in Angola kills 41, destroy 300 homes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech