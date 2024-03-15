WORLD
2 MIN READ
All Al Shabab terrorists 'killed' in 13-hour hotel siege in Mogadishu
The siege of SYL Hotel in Somalia's capital has ended, but information about casualties remains unavailable.
All Al Shabab terrorists 'killed' in 13-hour hotel siege in Mogadishu
Vehicles of Somali security officers are parked near Syl Hotel, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabab group's attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 15, 2024

A siege by Al Shabab terrorists of a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu ended on Friday after more than 13 hours, a police officer has told AFP.

"All the terrorist gunmen were killed, and the situation has returned to normal now, the security forces are carrying out a thorough clearance and investigations," said the officer, Abdirahim Yusuf on Friday.

The assault, for which Al Shabab claimed responsibility, began at around 9:45 pm [1845 GMT] on Thursday when gunmen stormed the SYL hotel in a hail of bullets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the hotel, but witnesses described the attackers shooting indiscriminately.

RelatedSomali army operation kills dozens of Al Shabab militants

Deadly insurgency

RECOMMENDED

Al Shabab has been waging an insurgency against the internationally backed federal government for more than 16 years and has often targeted hotels, which tend to host high-ranking Somali and foreign officials.

Although the group was driven out of the capital by an African Union force, it retains a strong presence in rural Somalia and regularly carry out attacks against political and civilian targets, including in Mogadishu.

The beleaguered central government launched a major offensive against Al Shabab in August 2022, joining forces with local clan militias.

But the offensive has suffered setbacks despite early gains.

RelatedOver a dozen Somalian civilians killed in Al Shabab ambush
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech