The Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) has drawn attention to the Israeli massacre in Palestine's Gaza in the heart of New York, Times Square.

Istanbul-based foundation raised the "voices of courageous Palestinian women", shouting out to the world from Times Square, the US.

As part of the International Civil Support for Palestinian Women event in New York, KADEM brought attention to Israel's brutal attacks and the honourable resistance of women in Gaza through an interactive installation.

Organising a series of programs at the United Nations for March, which includes International Women's Day, KADEM held a press conference and event in Times Square, New York, with wide participation. The press conference in the square was delivered by KADEM Board Chairman Saliha Okur Gumrukcuoglu.

In her press statement, Gumrukcuoglu said, "Even oppression progresses unjustly for women. More than 9,000 Palestinian women are no longer with us. What's even more painful is that what is happening is not new for Palestinian women or the thousands of women trapped in other war and conflict zones."

"Palestinian women have long been subjected to a systematic genocide, beyond violence, in an area turned into the world's largest death camp, for generations," she added.

Drawing attention to the ongoing brutal attacks in Gaza since October 7, KADEM President Gumrukcuoglu said, "Yes, we are in the horror of witnessing great destruction as the world."