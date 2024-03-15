The fight against Islamophobia is long and arduous, but Muslim nations refuse to be browbeaten by ongoing assaults on their identity and faith.

Türkiye is spearheading the global diplomatic effort to counter the phenomenon that has caused a growing number of incidents involving discrimination, harassment and violence against Muslims around the world.

As a result of the diplomatic efforts by Türkiye and other countries like Pakistan and Malaysia, the United Nations declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in 2022.

The day also marks five years since a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers and injured another 40 in terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“Islamophobia in its essence is a political problem. Together with some other Muslim countries, Türkiye has become the voice of Muslims on this issue,” says Turkish-German University Associate Professor Dr Enes Bayraklı, who is also the co-editor of the European Islamophobia Report.

He says the fact that Türkiye is vociferously condemning Islamophobia is particularly important because many of the Western leaders, especially in Europe, refrain from even mentioning this word.

“Naming the problem at the top diplomatic forums is really important to exert pressure on these (Western) governments to acknowledge the problem. They do not even recognise the problem,” he tells TRT World.

Geolocating hateful content

Statistics show Islamophobia is on the rise. The number of Quran-burning incidents increased from 15 in 2022 to a whopping 507 in 2023 in Western Europe. A majority of these incidents of Quran desecration took place in Denmark (447).

Similarly, the number of attacks on mosques in Europe doubled from 34 in 2022 to 68 in 2023, with Germany alone recording 52 such incidents.

A study published by the Islamic Council of Victoria, an Australia-based organisation, showed more than 3.7 million Islamophobic posts made on X, formerly Twitter, between August 2019 and August 2021. More concerning was the discovery that the social media platform removed only 14.8 percent of anti-Muslim posts after nearly a year.

About 86 percent of geolocated anti-Muslim posts originated from India, the United States and the United Kingdom, it showed.