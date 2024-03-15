TÜRKİYE
Türkiye plans to increase its gas production eightfold by 2050
Output from the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea is expected to reach 1.6 billion cubic metres this year, with peak production in the first phase of the field reaching 3.5 billion cubic metres.
According to the latest report from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Türkiye plans to incrementally increase its natural gas production in the Black Sea. / Photo: AA / AA
March 15, 2024

Türkiye has planned to reach an annual natural gas production of 13 billion cubic metres by 2050, a quantity sufficient to power Istanbul and Ankara for a full year.

This strategic goal positions Türkiye between Western markets and key energy suppliers in the Middle East and Russia.

According to the latest report from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Türkiye plans to incrementally increase its natural gas production in the Black Sea.

This year, production from the Sakarya gas field is projected to reach 1.6 billion cubic metres, with a maximum production capacity of 3.5 billion cubic metres in the field's initial phase.

With the completion of the development of the second phase of the Sakarya gas field, production is estimated to reach 11 billion cubic metres per year.

Emphasising the importance of developments in the Sakarya field, the report said, "With the expansion of the Sakarya field and recent discoveries in the South Akcakoca sub-basin, Türkiye is on track to reach 20 billion cubic metres of production by 2040. However, in the absence of major discoveries, it is likely to fall to 13 billion cubic metres by 2050."

Becoming regional hub

With its pipeline connection to the rest of Europe and its reloading facilities at three of its regasification terminals, Türkiye has taken a step closer to becoming a regional hub.

Russia and Türkiye have been discussing the establishment of an international gas hub in Türkiye since 2022, with Russian gas playing a significant role in this initiative.

The report noted that Türkiye imported 54 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2022, 72 percent of which was purchased through pipelines.

The report highlighted the country’s diversity of natural gas sources, with imports of natural gas via pipeline from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, and the country’s five liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals with a total annual capacity of 27 million tons.

The report claimed that net natural gas imports will reach 55 billion cubic metres annually by 2050.

"Türkiye experienced a huge development in its natural gas investment in 2022. The upstream gas investment increased by $1.6 billion to $2.3 billion in 2022, driven mainly by the first phase of the Sakarya project in the Black Sea. Over the long term, Türkiye is expected to reach a gas production of 13 bcm at an upstream capital investment of $8.7 billion," the report explained.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
