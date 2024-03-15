Türkiye has planned to reach an annual natural gas production of 13 billion cubic metres by 2050, a quantity sufficient to power Istanbul and Ankara for a full year.

This strategic goal positions Türkiye between Western markets and key energy suppliers in the Middle East and Russia.

According to the latest report from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Türkiye plans to incrementally increase its natural gas production in the Black Sea.

This year, production from the Sakarya gas field is projected to reach 1.6 billion cubic metres, with a maximum production capacity of 3.5 billion cubic metres in the field's initial phase.

With the completion of the development of the second phase of the Sakarya gas field, production is estimated to reach 11 billion cubic metres per year.

Emphasising the importance of developments in the Sakarya field, the report said, "With the expansion of the Sakarya field and recent discoveries in the South Akcakoca sub-basin, Türkiye is on track to reach 20 billion cubic metres of production by 2040. However, in the absence of major discoveries, it is likely to fall to 13 billion cubic metres by 2050."