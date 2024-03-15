In February, amid the carnage in Gaza, US President Joe Biden had a warning for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his alliance with the right-wing politicians who have resisted calls for a ceasefire.

"If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have and Ben-Gvir and others, they're going to lose support from around the world," he said on a US talk show while in the same breath proclaiming that he’s a Zionist.

Among some Western nations, there appears to be a shift in the diplomatic tone they use in referring to Israel, which has so far refused to heed international calls to stop the assault on the Palestinian enclave where tens of thousands of people including children have been killed.

In recent days, the UK’s Foreign Minister David Cameron referred to Israel as an "occupying power in Gaza" and said it has a "legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians."

Now, a similar shift appears amongst some prominent American officials.

On Thursday, the US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer appeared to signal a departure from Washington's staunch support of Israel, offering a strong rebuke of Israeli leadership and calling for elections.

The Democrat also directly hit out at Netanyahu, claiming the Israeli leader "all too frequently bowed to the demands of extremists" and had "lost his way" in a bid to maintain power.

It comes after more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in the besieged Gaza following Israel's brutal bombardment and a ground invasion after Hamas’ deadly incursion into Israel on October 7.

The disproportionate and violent Israeli response devastated a large part of Gaza, and pushed millions of Palestinians into a narrow strip near Egypt’s border where shortage of food has raised concern of an impending famine.

Around 85 percent of Palestinians are displaced, while 60 percent of the local infrastructure is damaged or destroyed after some five months of the war.

During his address on the Senate floor, Schumer said, "He (Netanyahu) has put himself in coalition with far-right extremists like Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, and as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows,"

He also warned "Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah" and said that "as a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me that Netanyahu's coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7."

Seminal moment

Some observers see this as a seminal moment in the Israel-US relations.

US Correspondent for Haartez, Ben Samuels, said, "You won't find more of a pro-Israel stalwart than Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in US history."

"His call for Netanyahu's ouster should be viewed as a watershed moment that cements Bibi's standing within the Democratic Party," he added.

During his speech, Schumer insisted that new elections in Israel are the "only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government."

He argued that most of the Israeli public would recognise the "need for change" and that "holding a new election, once the war starts to wind down, would give Israelis an opportunity to express their vision for the post-war future."

Mixed reactions