Despite Israel's restrictions, thousands of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank have been able to enter the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem on the first Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to offer their weekly prayers in congregation while fasting.

"About 80,000 faithful performed Friday prayer sat Al Aqsa Mosque," the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said in a statement.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the prayer leader or Imam of the Al Aqsa Mosque, praised the Palestinian faithful for entering the mosque despite Israeli restrictions.

"Your blessed influx sends a message to those coveting the mosque that it does not accept division and belongs solely to Muslims, with no room for negotiation or relinquishing any part of it," he told the congregation.

Sabri urged Muslims to come to Al Aqsa Mosque, saying, "If prevented, prayers can be performed at the point reached by the faithful, with the reward of praying at Al Aqsa."

He criticised the "silence of some Arab and Islamic countries on the Israeli war on Gaza, with some contenting themselves with statements of condemnation and denunciation."

The Israeli broadcasting authority reported that "3,000 police officers were deployed in the city."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army prevented tens of thousands of Palestinians from reaching Al Aqsa through checkpoints in Jerusalem.

Since early in the morning, large forces of Israeli police were deployed in the city's streets, particularly in the Old City and its alleys, as well as around Al Aqsa Mosque.

Unjust Israeli restrictions