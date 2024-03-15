Israel has approved plans for military operation in Rafah in southern Gaza.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu approved Friday plans for a military operation in Rafah, and the army is operationally preparing for it and for the evacuation of residents," Netanyahu's office said in a statement without providing further details.

Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians, according to international reports.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion led by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli allegations.

At least 31,490 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,439 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Related Israel 'lost the war' in Gaza even if it invades Rafah — Hezbollah

Doha talks