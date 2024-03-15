WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu approves Rafah offensive plan despite int'l outcry
Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians.
Israel's Netanyahu approves Rafah offensive plan despite int'l outcry
Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation will travel to Doha after the Israeli cabinet discussed Hamas' latest ceasefire proposal. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2024

Israel has approved plans for military operation in Rafah in southern Gaza.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu approved Friday plans for a military operation in Rafah, and the army is operationally preparing for it and for the evacuation of residents," Netanyahu's office said in a statement without providing further details.

Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians, according to international reports.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion led by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli allegations.

At least 31,490 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,439 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

RelatedIsrael 'lost the war' in Gaza even if it invades Rafah — Hezbollah

Doha talks

RECOMMENDED

Following the Israeli Cabinet's deliberation on Hamas' ceasefire proposal, Tel Aviv has announced sending a delegation to Doha, Qatar's capital, to speak with officials as the kingdom is serving as intermediaries.

An Israeli delegation will travel to Doha, said a statement released by the prime minister's office after the cabinet discussed Hamas' ceasefire proposal.

Late on Thursday, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas presented Qatari and Egyptian mediators with its comprehensive vision for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Israel.

In a statement, Hamas said its stance involves a ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of aid, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, and the Israeli army’s withdrawal from Gaza.

It added that it also included a prisoner swap deal with Israel.

RelatedIsrael seeks to push Palestinians toward 'islands' ahead of Rafah invasion
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech