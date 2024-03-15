TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation to distribute food packages in Bangladesh
Aiming at reaching 25,000 people, Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation to provide 3,000 food packages, 10,000 iftar packages in Cox's Bazar region of Bangladesh.
Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation to distribute food packages in Bangladesh
Oguzhan Adsiz, the TDV coordinator in Bangladesh, said that the aid efforts, which will continue throughout the year, have begun with the onset of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2024

Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will distribute 3,000 food packages and 10,000 iftar (breaking fast) packages among Rohingya Muslims in the Cox's Bazar region of Bangladesh.

The distribution of aid to those in need has begun as part of the aid project aimed at reaching 25,000 people in Cox's Bazar, the foundation said in a statement on Friday.

Throughout the year, 3,000 food packages and 10,000 iftar packages will be provided to Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Oguzhan Adsiz, the TDV coordinator in Bangladesh, said that the aid efforts, which will continue throughout the year, have begun with the onset of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we continue to distribute these aids among our brothers," Adsiz said.

Adsiz also mentioned that special festivals for Ramadan will be organised, saying: "We will share the excitement in the camps where Rohingya Muslims reside ."

RelatedTurkish aid agency delivers aid packages to Palestine during Ramadan
RECOMMENDED

Turkish aid agency in Afghanistan

The Turkish state aid agency gave food packages to 400 low-income families in Afghanistan.

A statement from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Mazar-i-Sharif Office said that in collaboration with the Afghanistan Martyrs and Disabled Protection Association, food aid was provided to 400 families in the Balkh, Jowzjan, Faryab, and Sar-e Pol provinces.

The aid was delivered at a ceremony held at the campus of the Jowzjan Vocational and Technical Institute in the Shibargan district of Jowzjan province.

Jowzjan Governor Kari Gul Heyder Safak said that the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a month of "sharing and abundance," adding that Türkiye has once again demonstrated its solidarity with Afghan people by supporting low-income families during Winter and Ramadan.

TIKA Mazar-i-Sharif Coordinator Mikail Tasdemir said: "The Turkish nation is always with its Afghan brothers. TIKA, as the official development agency of our country, continues its humanitarian aid efforts in addition to implementing development projects worldwide, especially during the Ramadan period."

RelatedTIKA touches on a wide geography, reflecting humanitarian stance of Türkiye
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech