WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden slams Islamophobia but Muslim group seeks policy change over words
On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, US president says Israel's war on Gaza caused "ugly resurgence of Islamophobia", but Muslim advocacy group CAIR accuses Biden administration of exacerbating the menace of anti-Muslim hatred.
Biden slams Islamophobia but Muslim group seeks policy change over words
Hundreds of demonstrators demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza stage a sit-in on a major roadway the US President Joe Biden would normally use to reach the Capitol building, on March 07, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
March 15, 2024

US President Joe Biden has condemned what he termed an ugly resurgence of Islamophobia since the October 7 start of the Israel's war on besieged Gaza but CAIR, a leading Muslim advocacy group, dismissed his comment and urged a change in US policy instead.

"We recognise the violence and hate that Muslims worldwide too often face because of their religious beliefs — and the ugly resurgence of Islamophobia in the wake of the devastating war in Gaza," Biden said in a statement on Friday, the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

"Islamophobia has no place in our nation. Yet Muslims in the United States frequently endure baseless fearmongering, blatant discrimination, harassment, and violence in the course of their everyday lives," Biden said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] dismissed Biden's statement and accused the White House of contributing to the problem by neglecting calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and by giving unconditional support to Israel.

"The White House cannot condemn violence against a Palestinian Muslim child here in America while simultaneously enabling the mass murder of Palestinian Muslim children in Gaza, nor can the White House call the destruction in Gaza 'devastating' while at the same time sending weapons to those causing the devastation," the advocacy group said.

Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, wounded over 73,000, and uprooted nearly the entire 2.3 million population of the coastal enclave while caused a starvation crisis.

Israel has sealed off all land routes into Gaza apart from two crossings on the territory's southern edge, and has approved plans to invade Rafah area, the city on the southern edge of the shattered Palestinian enclave where more than half of its 2.3 million residents are sheltering after five months of war.

RECOMMENDED
Related'Islamophobia today is worse than post-9/11'- experts warn

Resurgence of Islamophobia

Human rights advocates have cited a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism in the US and elsewhere.

US incidents that raised alarm include the fatal October stabbing of 6-year-old Palestinian American Wadea Al Fayoume in Illinois, the November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont, and the February stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas.

CAIR says it has received 3,578 complaints during the last three months of 2023, a 178 percent rise from complaints about anti-Muslim incidents in the same period from a year earlier.

Rights groups have compared the resurgence of Islamophobia since October 7 to the stigma faced by Muslims after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech