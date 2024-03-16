WORLD
UN warns 5M Sudanese are at risk of catastrophic hunger as war grinds on
West and Central Darfur face imminent famine conditions, with nearly 730,000 children across Sudan expected to endure severe acute malnutrition, including over 240,000 children in Darfur, UN aid chief informs UNSC.
Ongoing conflict in Sudan has induced disruptions in agriculture, infrastructure, trade, and humanitarian access, alongside widespread displacement according to the UN.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 16, 2024

Nearly five million people in Sudan could suffer catastrophic hunger in parts of the war-torn country, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths has warned the Security Council.

"Without urgent humanitarian assistance and access to basic commodities ... almost 5 million people could slip into catastrophic food insecurity in some parts of the country in the coming months," Griffiths wrote in a note seen by Reuters news agency.

He said it was likely that some people in West and Central Darfur would move into famine conditions as security worsens and the lean season starts. Cross-border aid delivery from Chad to Darfur is a "critical lifeline," Griffiths said.

Nearly 730,000 children throughout Sudan are projected to suffer severe acute malnutrition, including over 240,000 children in Darfur, Griffiths wrote.

"An unprecedented surge in the treatment of severe wasting, the most lethal manifestation of malnutrition, is already being observed in accessible areas," Griffiths noted.

Griffiths added that acute levels of hunger were being driven by the severe impact of the conflict on agricultural production, damage to major infrastructure and livelihoods, disruptions to trade flows, severe price increases, impediments to humanitarian access and large-scale displacement.

Intentional violence

War erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] following a sharp escalation in tensions.

The Sudanese army is led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan while the RSF is controlled by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The UN has said nearly 25 million people — half Sudan's population — need aid and some 8 million have fled their homes.

Under a 2018 Security Council resolution, the UN secretary-general is required to report to the 15-member body when there is a "risk of conflict-induced famine and widespread food insecurity in armed conflict."

Since the start of the war in Sudan, Griffiths said, more than 1,000 aid access incidents had been recorded that had "adversely impacted humanitarian operations."

He said 71percent were due to conflict or intentional violence against humanitarian assets or aid workers.

SOURCE:Reuters
