Twenty-two bodies of irregular migrants and refugees, including seven children, have been found after an inflatable boat sank off the coast of northwestern Türkiye, with search and rescue efforts continuing.

Ilhami Aktas, governor of the Canakkale province, told Anadolu Agency on Friday that "there is no reliable information about how many people were on the boat," which sank off the coast of Eceabat.

He added that four of the migrants survived the sinking.

"We are trying to determine the number of casualties. The survivors are being interviewed. There is some contradictory information [among the survivors]" he said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to hospital morgues by ambulance.