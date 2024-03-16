TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Deaths as refugee boat sinks off northwestern Türkiye
Turkish authorities find 22 bodies and four survivors after an inflatable boat loaded with migrants and refugees sinks off Canakkale province.
Deaths as refugee boat sinks off northwestern Türkiye
Türkiye has been a main route for irregular migrants and refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the start of the Syrian civil war. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 16, 2024

Twenty-two bodies of irregular migrants and refugees, including seven children, have been found after an inflatable boat sank off the coast of northwestern Türkiye, with search and rescue efforts continuing.

Ilhami Aktas, governor of the Canakkale province, told Anadolu Agency on Friday that "there is no reliable information about how many people were on the boat," which sank off the coast of Eceabat.

He added that four of the migrants survived the sinking.

"We are trying to determine the number of casualties. The survivors are being interviewed. There is some contradictory information [among the survivors]" he said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to hospital morgues by ambulance.

RECOMMENDED

Two of the survivors reportedly managed to reach Buyuk Kemikli beach in Eceabat and told authorities of the incident.

Searching for other survivors

Seeking any additional survivors, more than 500 personnel are currently involved in search and rescue operations using an aircraft, two helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs], and 18 Coast Guard Command boats.

Gendarmerie teams are also doing searches around the area of the beach.

Türkiye has been a main route for irregular migrants and refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011 Syrian civil war.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech