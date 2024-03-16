TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish charities organise aid for Palestine and beyond for Ramadan
Several Turkish charities marshal humanitarian aid for disadvantaged communities around the globe as Muslims mark the holy month of fasting and almsgiving.
Turkish charities organise aid for Palestine and beyond for Ramadan
Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling with hunger in Gaza, where basic food products are depleted due to the Israeli attacks that has been going on for about 6 months. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
March 16, 2024

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has begun, and as always, Turkish charities have mobilised humanitarian aid to help disadvantaged communities around the world.

For the Turkish NGO IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation and Cansuyu Aid and Solidarity Association, the main focus in 2024 is Palestine's Gaza.

“It hurts us deeply to see the unspeakable horrors in Gaza, where there is so much devastation, so many children starved, malnourished, injured or orphaned day after day,” says Bilal Degirmenci, a coordinator from Cansuyu, about Israel’s war on the besieged enclave.

Israel's relentless war on Gaza has killed nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 73,400 since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

RelatedTurkish aid agency delivers aid packages to Palestine during Ramadan

For six days now, Palestinians in Gaza have been marking the holy month of fasting with the backdrop of bombs and further fatalities. Efforts to secure a ceasefire in time for the start of Ramadan, which began at the outset of this week, failed due to Israeli intransigence.

With its deadly assault, Israel, which is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, has displaced 85 percent of the territory’s population, and its crippling blockade has left millions facing starvation and famine.

Aid for Uganda and beyond

The Cansuyu association and IHH are also focusing its aid efforts on communities in need in Africa.

“Most of our Ramadan aid will go to Gaza, but we do not forget those who need our help in Africa. We have Ramadan activities in Uganda and several other African countries,” Degirmenci tells Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Muhammet Emin Esmer, the IHH official in charge of East and Southern Africa, says the foundation is providing food packages in different parts of Uganda.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish ambassador to Uganda, Fatih Ak, says Türkiye is intent on supporting the less privileged during the holy month of fasting.

“They (Turkish charities) are doing an excellent job with the assistance of the Ugandan authorities and their local contacts. It is impossible to explain the feeling we get when we share our food with our brothers and sisters, especially during Ramadan,” he says.

RelatedTurkish aid group inaugurates well in Uganda

Türkiye Diyanet Vakfi (TDV) is among Turkish charities ramping up efforts and delivering relief supplies in Uganda and beyond.

“Our focus is East, West and southern Africa this year. We have distributed Ramadan packages in Uganda, providing iftar (fast-breaking) meals and Eid clothes,” TDV coordinator Ilyas Bulut says.

“We plan to touch over 1 million people in need in different parts of the world during Ramadan this year,” he adds.

The Deniz Feneri Association is another Turkish organisation helping those in need in Uganda and parts of Africa.

“For this year, we have Ramadan activities in more than 25 countries, including Uganda, where we shall deliver meals to as many people as possible,” says Ensar Kucukkaltan, the group’s director of international affairs.

Genc Akademisyenler Birligi, a union of young academics from various universities in Türkiye, is also part of the Ramadan activities in Uganda.

The group’s iftar program will continue throughout the month, chairperson Yunus Kocabiyik says, adding: “The holy month of Ramadan reminds us of the people who need our compassion ... We strive to ensure that every child in the country is fed and educated.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech