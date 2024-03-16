Türkiye has reaffirmed that it does not recognise the “illegal annexation of Crimea” by Russia in 2014.

Stating that the current situation in the peninsula "constitutes a violation of international law," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, underlining the country's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"It has been a decade since the Russian Federation annexed the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014,” the ministry stressed in a statement.

Ankara will continue "closely" monitoring developments in the region, “especially the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, one of the main constituents of the peninsula, and keep them on top of our agenda," it emphasised.