Deaths as terrorists attack military post in Pakistan: army
According to a military statement, terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, resulting in at least seven deaths.
The incident in northwest Pakistan was carried out by six attackers, the military's media wing said in a statement. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
March 16, 2024

Seven Pakistani military personnel, including two officers, were killed in multiple suicide bombings at a security post, and an exchange of heavy fire in the tribal district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border early morning.

In the early hours of Saturday, a group of six terrorists attacked a security post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement, adding that soldiers foiled the terrorists' first attempt.

"The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in Shahadat (martyrdoms) of five brave sons of the soil," it said.

Later, security forces said they conducted an operation against the militants, "killing them all."

Nevertheless, during the intense exchange of fire between forces and militants, two army officers, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, were killed, said the statement.

Residents in Waziristan, an area bordering Afghanistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said an explosion shook doors and damaged windows around the time of the start of the attack.

Pakistani government and security officials say attacks have risen in recent months, many of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP). Officials say militants are using Afghan soil to launch attacks.

Pakistan's national elections in February took place under tight security. Nine people died in blasts, grenades and gun attacks on election day.

