Seven Pakistani military personnel, including two officers, were killed in multiple suicide bombings at a security post, and an exchange of heavy fire in the tribal district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border early morning.

In the early hours of Saturday, a group of six terrorists attacked a security post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement, adding that soldiers foiled the terrorists' first attempt.

"The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in Shahadat (martyrdoms) of five brave sons of the soil," it said.

Later, security forces said they conducted an operation against the militants, "killing them all."

Nevertheless, during the intense exchange of fire between forces and militants, two army officers, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, were killed, said the statement.