India's navy recaptured a ship from Somali pirates off the Indian coast, the military said, rescuing the crew and ending a three-month takeover of the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier MV Ruen.

"#IndianNavy thwarts designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen," the navy posted on X on Saturday, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Indian warship Kolkata "in the last 40 hours, through concerted actions successfully cornered and coerced all 35 Pirates to surrender & ensured safe evacuation of 17 crew members," the navy posted late Saturday.

'Major success'

Indian forces first intercepted the MV Ruen on Friday, the navy said.

"The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions (in accordance with) international law, in self-defence & to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers," they said.

None of the rescued crew members were injured in the multi-day operation, which was carried out in conjunction with several naval vessels along with helicopters and other aircraft, the navy said.

Bulgarian owner Navibulgar hailed the Ruen's release as "a major success not only for us, but for the entire global maritime community."

"The resolution of this case proves that the security of commercial shipping will not be compromised," Navibulgar said in a statement.