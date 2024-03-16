WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of Israelis hold protests, demand hostage swap deal
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Caesarea, local media reports.
Thousands of Israelis hold protests, demand hostage swap deal
Demonstrators hold up their megaphones near a fire at a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 16, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024

Thousands of people held protests across Israel against the current government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded a hostage swap deal with Hamas.  

Families of hostages in Gaza demonstrated near the Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate agreement for the release of hostages, official Israeli Broadcasting Authority said on Saturday.

It reported that dozens of Israelis blocked a section of the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv.  Thousands of Israelis gathered at Kaplan Square in Tel Aviv, demanding early elections and a hostage swap deal, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The Karkur intersection near the city of Haifa in the north witnessed the participation of hundreds of Israelis in a demonstration demanding the release of hostages, according to the newspaper.

Yedioth Ahronoth also noted that hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's residence in the city of Caesarea in the north, holding banners, which read “Netanyahu, you are guilty.”

It is expected that the pace of protests across Israel will increase in the coming hours.

RelatedDebunking Netanyahu's 'lies' on Gaza, Palestinians and Hamas resistance

Ceasefire and mediation efforts

The families of those detained in Gaza protest almost daily to demand an agreement leading to the release of their relatives.

RECOMMENDED

Qatar and Egypt, with the assistance of the US, are mediating between Israel and Hamas to reach a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza and facilitate a prisoner exchange.

Israel estimates that there are more than 125 hostages in Gaza, while it holds at least 8,800 Palestinians in its prisons, according to official sources from both sides.

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel prevailed for a week from November 24 to December 1, 2023, during which there was a cessation of hostilities, prisoner exchanges, and extremely limited humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which 1,163 people were killed.

More than 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,546 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedLive blog: WHO chief asks Israel to halt Rafah push 'in name of humanity'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech