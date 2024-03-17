Sunday, March 17, 2024

1703 GMT — Moldova dismissed a claim by pro-Russian separatist authorities that an explosion in the breakaway region of Transnistria was likely caused by a drone launched from Ukraine as an "attempt to provoke fear and panic".

Kiev, in turn, blamed Russia for carrying out "a provocation in Transnistria with a kamikaze drone attack on a military base."

"Authorities in Chisinau, in contact with the Ukrainian side, do not confirm any attack on the Transnistrian region," Moldova's reintegration bureau said in a statement.

Moscow "carried out a provocation in Transnistria with a kamikaze drone attack on a military base," a Ukrainian government office responsible for disinformation said, adding that: "Russians are trying to carry out provocations and manipulate the information space by spreading fakes."

1615 GMT — Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv city injures 6 — Ukraine

At least six people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said, after an overnight strike on the port of Odessa.

"As a result of the attack, houses, vehicles and infrastructure were damaged," Ukraine's ministry of internal affairs said.

Separately, the Ukrainian military said Russian air attacks had damaged agricultural enterprises and destroyed several industrial buildings in Odessa.

1438 GMT — Russia claims control of village in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Russia said that it took control of a village in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said that troops captured the village of Myrne, located about 81 kilometers (50 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia.

It further said that its forces also repelled an attack by the Ukrainian military near the village of Vodiane in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.

1407 GMT — Ukrainian far-ranging drones hits Russia on final day of voting

Ukraine launched a massive new wave of drone attacks on Russia as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule for another six years.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four in the Moscow region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a fifth drone, close to the capital’s Domodedovo airport, was downed on Sunday morning.

According to the Defense Ministry, two drones were shot down over the Kaluga region, just south of the Russian capital, and four in the Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow.

More Ukrainian drones were downed over the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions that border Ukraine and the southern Krasnodar region, the Defense Ministry said.

1346 GMT — One killed in strike on city bordering Ukraine — Russia

A strike on the Russian region of Belgorod that borders Ukraine killed one person and injured 11, the regional governor said.

One man "died of his wounds on the spot before an ambulance crew arrived. Eleven people were injured to varying degrees of severity," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

1344 GMT — Ukraine has no plan to extend Russian gas transit deal

Ukraine said that it does not plan to prolong a five-year deal with Russia's Gazprom on the transit of Russian gas to Europe or to sign another one.

Under an agreement agreed between Moscow and Kiev in 2019, Russia pays Ukraine to export gas to Europe via its pipeline network. The deal expires at the end of December 2024.

"I can confirm that we have no plans to enter into any additional agreements or extend this (current) agreement," Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said.

A stress test last year of Ukraine's gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities proved that its gas system "can function without transit", he said in a statement.

Moscow has said that Russia would use alternative routes and sea-borne liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the event that Ukraine did not extend the pipeline deal.

1320 GMT — Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian helicopter heading towards Belgorod region

Russian forces have shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter which was heading towards Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the helicopter had been shot down in Ukraine's Sumy region.

0836 GMT — Ukraine claims it downed 14 Russian drones over Odesa region

Ukraine claimed that it downed 14 out of 16 drones launched by Russia over the country's southwestern Odessa region.