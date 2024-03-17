Russia has said it was targeted by a wave of Ukrainian drones overnight as Kremlin critics called for mass protests at polling stations on the final day of elections set to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule.

The three-day vote had already been marred by a surge in fatal Ukrainian bombardment, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups and vandalism at polling stations.

Air defences in eight Russian regions including Moscow shot down 35 unmanned aerial vehicles, one of which sparked a fire at an oil refinery, authorities said.

"Kamikaze drones" also sparked a fire at a polling station in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, but did not cause any casualties, Moscow-installed official Vladimir Rogov said.

There were repeated acts of protest in the first days of polling, with a spate of arrests of Russians accused of pouring dye into ballot boxes or arson attacks.

Before his death in an Arctic prison last month, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who galvanised mass anti-Putin rallies, urged Russians to protest on Sunday.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has reiterated his call in the run-up to the election and said protesters should show up in large numbers at the same time to overwhelm polling stations.

She called for protesters to spoil ballots by writing "Navalny" on them, or vote for candidates other than Putin.

Any public dissent in Russia has been harshly punished since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and there have been repeated warnings from the authorities against election protests.

Russia's opposition has called on people to head to the polls at midday (0900 GMT), in what they hope will be a legal show of strength against Putin.