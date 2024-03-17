WORLD
2 MIN READ
Presidential election in Russia enters last day with 61 percent polling
Apart from Vladimir Putin, the New People Party’s Vladislav Davankov, the Liberal-Democrat Party of Russia's Leonid Slutsky and the Communist Party's Nikolai Kharitonov are in electoral fray.
Final day of Russia's presidential election / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024

Turnout has surpassed 61 percent in Russia's presidential election as voting entered its last day.

Three days of voting to elect the country’s leader began on Friday, with President Vladimir Putin seeking a fifth term.

The other three candidates include the New People Party’s Vladislav Davankov, the Liberal-Democrat Party of Russia's Leonid Slutsky and the Communist Party's Nikolai Kharitonov.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia's Central Election Commission, said turnout as of 0645GMT was 61.37 percent , taking into account remote electronic voting.

RECOMMENDED

Pamfilova further said that about 280,000 DDoS cyberattacks against remote electronic voting had been foiled, including 215,000 directed specifically on the voting portal itself.

She also indicated that the voting was being monitored by 1,115 international observers and experts from 129 countries.

Polling stations in the Russia are scheduled to close at 1800GMT, with the first results expected after 1800GMT.

SOURCE:AA
