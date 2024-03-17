Visiting United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has urged Damascus to rejoin talks to revise the country's constitution, warning that political dialogue was going "in the wrong direction".

"The situation in Syria now is extremely difficult, and I think all indicators are pointing in the wrong direction when it comes to security, when it comes to the economy and when it comes to the political process," Pedersen told reporters on Sunday, in Damascus.

Syria's war, which began 13 years ago with the repression of pro-democracy protests, has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and ravaged the country's economy, infrastructure and industry.

Pedersen has been trying to make progress with a so-called constitutional committee for Syria to rewrite or amend the war-torn country's constitution since October 2019, with little success.

The Geneva talks halted in 2022 after Moscow had objected to the meeting being held in Switzerland, questioning its neutrality after it imposed sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"We should continue to meet in Geneva and develop the constitutional committee and the work of the committee in the manner that could give hope to the Syrian people," Pedersen said after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Progress on political front 'needed'