WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's presidential election surpasses 2018 turnout, exceeding 70%
Voting for Russia's next president witnesses high turnout over three days, with President Putin seeking fifth term amidst reports of cyberattacks and protests.
Russia's presidential election surpasses 2018 turnout, exceeding 70%
Russian citizens wait to vote in front of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
March 17, 2024

A turnout has surpassed 70% in Russia's presidential election as voting continued on the third and last day.

Three days of voting to elect the country’s leader began on Friday, with President Vladimir Putin seeking a fifth term.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia's Central Election Commission, said on Sunday that the overall turnout in the presidential election as of 3:45 p.m. Moscow time (1245GMT), taking into account remote electronic voting, is 70.81%.

The latest data exceeds the overall turnout of 67.54% recorded in the 2018 Russian presidential election.

Pamfilova also said that about 280,000 DDoS cyberattacks against remote electronic voting had been foiled, including 215,000 directed specifically on the voting portal itself.

She also indicated that the voting was being monitored by 1,115 international observers and experts from 129 countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that more than 125,000 people voted abroad at 230 polling stations in 111 countries as of midday.

"Considering the time difference, a number of sites will only open today. But even these data are a response to all those who tried to spread misinformati on or informationally distort the voting process," she further said.

RECOMMENDED

The first results of the Russian presidential election are expected on Sunday after 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (1800GMT).

More than 74 protestors detained

There have also been acts of protest in the first days of polling, with a spate of arrests of Russians accused of pouring dye into ballot boxes or arson attacks.

Opposition leader Alexey Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has reiterated his late husband's call for protests in the run-up to the election, saying protesters should show up in large numbers at the same time to overwhelm polling stations.

She called for protestors to spoil ballots by writing "Navalny" on them or vote for candidates other than Putin.

Authorities in Russia have detained some 74 people across the country for protest actions linked to the presidential election, a police monitoring group said.

"More than 74 people in 17 cities have already been detained," the OVD-Info rights monitoring group said in a statement.

RelatedWave of drones target Russia as opposition calls for election protests
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law