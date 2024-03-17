TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israel's attacks go beyond Gaza with settler terrorism in West Bank: Fidan
Turkish foreign minister expresses that ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue to disregard not only international law but also all humanitarian values in his speech in northwestern Bursa province.
Israel's attacks go beyond Gaza with settler terrorism in West Bank: Fidan
Drawing attention to separatist rhetoric in Bosnia-Herzegovina and tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he said: “In these challenging times, it is imperative to pursue an active foreign policy, act with composure, and embrace all parties without discrimination.” /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
March 17, 2024

Israel’s continued atrocities in Palestine's Gaza do not only disregard international law but also all humanitarian values, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

“Israeli atrocities continue to trample not only international law but also all humanitarian values in Gaza,” Hakan Fidan said on Sunday in a speech in northwestern Bursa province.

Fidan underlined that Israel's attacks extend beyond Gaza alone, with Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank being seized through “settler terrorism” against Palestinians.

“As Türkiye, we continue to work at all levels to put an end to the oppression. We will never leave our Palestinian brothers alone,” Fidan added.

RelatedGaza is heavy burden on the conscience of the world: Turkish FM Fidan

Tensions in Balkans

RECOMMENDED

Drawing attention to separatist rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina and tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he said: “In these challenging times, it is imperative to pursue an active foreign policy, act with composure, and embrace all parties without discrimination.”

Fidan further said that Türkiye considers the common interests of the peoples of the Balkans, Rumelia and the region as fundamental priorities.

"We do not desire tension in our region. When we see a problem, we immediately step in and act as mediators. Bosnia and Herzegovina, located at the heart of the Balkans, is a prime example. Stability, peace, and tranquility in this country hold strategic importance for the entire Balkans, and indeed, all of Europe,” he added.

Fidan urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions and rhetoric that target the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to providing all kinds of contributions it can, saying: “We know better than anyone the immense suffering that occurs in the absence of peace and security. That's why we are sewing our own stitches. The consequences of externally imposed policies that do not align with the realities of this region are clear.”

Fidan added that thanks to Türkiye, the Balkans are experiencing less suffering today compared to 30 years ago.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law