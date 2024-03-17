Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised international institutions and organisations over the Gaza crisis, saying that they have "failed once again".

"Let's admit that the Islamic world also did not pass the test well during this process," Erdogan said on Sunday.

He said that the “hypocrisy" of Western countries, which provide ammunition support to Israel "to carry out massacres, has turned Gaza into the world's largest graveyard for children and women."

Erdogan said that Türkiye "stands by our (Palestinian) brothers and sisters in Gaza with all its capabilities."

