International institutions ‘failed once again’ amid Gaza crisis: Erdogan
As Israel's onslaught on Palestine's Gaza enters into its 163rd day, the Turkish president criticises the hypocrisy of Western countries providing ammunition to Israel to carry out massacres, killing at least 31,645 Palestinians in besieged enclave.
Erdogan said that Türkiye "stands by our (Palestinian) brothers and sisters in Gaza with all its capabilities." / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
March 17, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised international institutions and organisations over the Gaza crisis, saying that they have "failed once again".

"Let's admit that the Islamic world also did not pass the test well during this process," Erdogan said on Sunday.

He said that the “hypocrisy" of Western countries, which provide ammunition support to Israel "to carry out massacres, has turned Gaza into the world's largest graveyard for children and women."

Erdogan said that Türkiye "stands by our (Palestinian) brothers and sisters in Gaza with all its capabilities."

Blockadeoffood, clean water, medicine

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

More than 31,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 73,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
