Putin leads with 87% in Russian presidential election: Exit poll
The first votes of Russia's presidential election have been counted, with Putin securing nearly 90 percent of the votes. Here's how the world reacted to Putin's reelection.
State-owned polling institution announced Vladimir Putin commanding lead with 87% in Russia's presidential elections. / Photo: AFP / AFP
March 17, 2024

Vladimir Putin is leading with 87% in Russia's presidential elections, according to exit poll data announced by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

He is followed by the Communist Party’s Nikolai Kharitonov with 4.6%, the centre said.

Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party secured 4.2% of the vote, while Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), got 3%.

Some 1.2% of the ballots were invalidated.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is a state-owned polling institution.

Here is how foreign governments and officials reacted to Russia's presidential election, which handed Vladimir Putin a landslide win and another six-year term in office, according to the first official results on Sunday.

'Splendid victory' — Dmitry Medvedev

Former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the country's presidential election.

"I congratulate Vladimir Putin on his splendid victory in the election," Medvedev said on Telegram, while Russian state-run television praised "colossal support to the president" and the "unbelievable consolidation" of the country behind its leader.

Elections 'obviously not free' — US

"The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him," White House national security council spokesperson said.

'Pseudo' — German foreign office

"The pseudo-election in Russia is neither free nor fair, the result will surprise nobody. Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression & violence. The "election" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void & another breach of international law," said the German foreign office in a post shared on X.

'Russia not interested in peace' — UK

"By illegally holding elections on Ukrainian territory, Russia demonstrates that it is not interested in finding a path to peace. The UK will continue to provide humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukrainians defending their democracy," the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a post shared on X.

'Not legal, free and fair' — Poland

Poland dismissed Russia's presidential election as "not legal" as an exit poll indicated President Vladimir Putin was set to secure 87 percent of the vote.

"Russia's presidential election is not legal, free and fair," said a foreign ministry statement, adding that voting had taken place "amid harsh repressions" and in occupied parts of Ukraine in breach of international law.

'Sick from power' — Ukrainian president Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Vladimir Putin a power-hungry "dictator".

"It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure - as has happened so often in history - is simply sick from power and is doing everything he can to rule forever. There is no evil he will not commit to prolong his personal power," Zelenskyy said in a message on social media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
