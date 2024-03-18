Monday, March 18, 2024

1737 GMT — The United Nations humanitarian coordinator said an Israeli assault on Rafah would leave Gaza aid distribution "broken" as the organisation would be unable to prepare enough supplies for the already displaced people fleeing the area.

"It would be a really difficult scenario for us to envisage the possibility of hundreds of thousands of people being forced from Rafah because of the incursion," Jamie McGoldrick said.

"We are not in a position to contingency plan that. We're not in a position to pre-position shelter, material, food, medical supplies and especially water... It will be a real problem for us." "If there was to be an incursion, that (aid) system we have, which is already precarious and intermittent, would then be broken," said McGoldrick.

1831 GMT — Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah: US adviser

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in a call that he will send an interagency team to Washington to discuss a potential military operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

1823 GMT — Thousands of children to face starvation in Gaza, if entry denied: WFP

With essential supplies plunging rapidly, the lives of many Gaza residents in the north, especially children, are at risk, a UN's World Food Programme official has warned.

Referring to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative's (IPC) latest report as "extremely troubling," Arif Husain said "in northern Gaza, there are about 300,000 people over there. This is a place where famine is imminent between now and end of May."

Stressing the aid access to Gaza is not enough, he said the flow of aid into the city needs to be done sustainably or else it would not be enough to prevent famine from happening.

"And if we don't get in there (Gaza), they won't be dying in 20s or 30s. They will be dying hundreds and thousands and it is our responsibility to make sure that that doesn't happen," he stressed.

1805 GMT — Report of famine in Gaza 'alarming' and 'heart-wrenching': US

The US expressed concern over a UN-backed report warning of an imminent famine in northern Gaza, likely to occur by May, describing it as "alarming" and "heart-wrenching."

"There are children who are starving, that are malnourished as a result of the fact that humanitarian assistance can't get to them," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"That is why we believe so strongly that everything must be done to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he added. He also stressed that "sustained humanitarian assistance" is required and "unhindered land convoys" are irreplaceable in addition to food delivery via maritime routes, and airdrops.

1744 GMT — EU agrees to sanction against violent settlers in occupied West Bank

EU foreign ministers have approved sanctions against violent illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters after meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"Today, we have approved, "unanimously", the sanctions against the violent settlers that harass the Palestinians in the (occupied) West Bank," he said.

1742 GMT — Top Palestinian police officer killed by Israel at Gaza hospital

A senior Palestinian police officer, Brigadier General Fayeq Al Mabhouh, was killed in an Israeli raid on Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the government media office said.

According to the statement, Al Mabhouh was responsible for coordinating the entry of humanitarian aid with Palestinian tribes and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) into the northern Gaza.

“This crime shows that Israel is seeking to spread chaos in Gaza and prevent the arrival of humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands of hungry people in northern Gaza,” it added.

1715 GMT — Lebanon calls for support to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Lebanon called for doubling efforts to support the UN agency for Palestinian refugees amid reports of a famine in Gaza.

"There is no alternative to UNRWA, which was established after the failure of the two-state solution about 75 years ago," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It called on countries that suspended their funding to the UN relief agency to reverse their decision. "This aid gives the Palestinian people hope for survival and restores confidence in the ability of the United Nations to rescue and protect Palestinian refugees," it added.

1618 GMT — Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month: White House

US President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to the enclave, the White House said in a statement.

The pair last spoke on February 15, and Biden has been increasingly vocal in his criticisms of the Palestinian death toll and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

White House said it would release more details about the call later.

1549 GMT — Israel urges World Court not to order new measures over Gaza hunger

Israel has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) not to issue emergency orders for it to step up humanitarian aid to Gaza to address a looming famine, dismissing South Africa's request to do so as "morally repugnant".

In a legal filing to the United Nations' top court, made public on Monday, Israel said it "has real concern for the humanitarian situation and innocent lives, as demonstrated by the actions it has and is taking" in Gaza during the war.

The filing said South Africa's accusations in its request for new measures, filed March 6, are "wholly unfounded in fact and law, morally repugnant, and represent an abuse both of the Genocide Convention and of the court itself".

1529 GMT — Palestine holds Israel responsible for lives in Al Shifa Hospital after raid

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli government bears responsibility for the lives of those present at Al Shifa Hospital, where the Israeli army conducted a raid this morning.

The statement said that "Israel is attempting to completely destroy the healthcare infrastructure in Gaza."

The statement pointed out that no measures to protect civilians or ensure continuous entry of aid to the region have been implemented internationally, despite the decisions of the UN and the International Court of Justice's provisional measures order to protect civilians in Gaza and secure their basic needs.

It also stressed that international efforts should focus on protecting civilians at all times and ensuring continuous delivery of aid to the region.

1516 GMT — Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering besieged Gaza

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Israel had blocked him from entering the war-torn and besieged Gaza where the UN has warned of impending famine.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said he had "intended to go into Rafah today, but was informed my entry had been declined," speaking in a Cairo joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Lazzarini later wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had been denied entry by "Israeli authorities", a claim Israel did not immediately comment on.

"More than 150 of our facilities have been completely destroyed in the Gaza Strip," he said, adding that "number of our staff were arrested and endured ill-treatment and humiliation during investigation."

1412 GMT — UN-backed Gaza famine report is 'appalling indictment': Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that a report backed by the global agency saying that famine is now imminent in northern Gaza was an "appalling indictment" of conditions on the ground.

"This is an entirely manmade disaster — and the report makes clear that it can be halted," Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, calling on Israel to ensure access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

1347 GMT — Malnutrition-related death of 23 children in Gaza just 'tip of iceberg': UNICEF

The "painful and slow death" of 23 children in the north of Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration "would be the tip of the iceberg" as only those who reached hospitals are reported, UNICEF’s deputy executive director said.

Ted Chaiban stressed that one in every three children in Gaza’s north is acutely malnourished. "There needs to be faster inspections at both Rafah and Kerem Shalom so that the population can get the support it needs," he said and added: "This is a deliberate squeezing of humanitarian space."

Regarding the alternative aid routes, he said that every route should be used, adding: "But the bottom line is the first shipment that came in by sea will be able to be the equivalent of 12 to 13 trucks. There are hundreds of trucks waiting on the border in Egypt as we speak."

1345 GMT — Turkish aid agency continues food aid to Gaza

The Turkish aid agency started providing 25 tons of aid consisting of basic food items to Gaza, which has been under intense attacks by Israel since October 7, 2023.

Since the outset of the conflict, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has been providing assistance to 2,500 displaced families in the form of food, health, and shelter materials in the region.

The food packages, totalling approximately 25 tons and containing items such as cooking oil, rice, tomato paste, beans, hummus, lentils, pasta, canned meat, and fish, are being delivered to people in the Deir El Balah, Rafah, and Az Zawayda regions of Gaza.

1338 GMT — Belgian FM reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza

The Belgian foreign minister, Hadja Lahbib, reiterated her call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Hundreds of humanitarian trucks must access (Gaza). Opening all access routes is a priority," she said in a post on X. "The violence by settlers cannot go unpunished," she said and also emphasized that the EU must adopt sanctions against the settlers' violence in the West Bank, as Belgium did.

"A (ceasefire) is urgent to restart peace negotiations," Lahbib added.

1228 GMT — WHO voices concern over attack on Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

The World Health Organization chief voiced concern about the Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after an Israeli raid of the site.

"Hospitals should never be battlegrounds. We are terribly worried about the situation at Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients and civilians," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.

1218 GMT — Gaza journalist beaten, arrested by Israeli forces: Al Jazeera

The Israeli army arrested several journalists at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, according to witnesses.

"They were brutally beaten by Israeli forces, blindfolded and taken into custody," an eyewitness told. Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said Israeli forces had beaten and arrested its correspondent Ismail Al Ghoul during a raid on Gaza's largest hospital.

"The occupation army severely beat Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Al Ghoul before arresting him from inside Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza," Al Jazeera said in a post on X.

An Al Jazeera source told AFP that five other people were also arrested including Ghoul's camera crew and engineers. The source, who was not authorised to brief the press and spoke on condition of anonymity, said an Israeli tank destroyed the vehicle Ghoul and his team were using.