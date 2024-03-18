WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Sudan shuts schools for scorching heat wave
The two-week long heatwave threatens dangerously high temperatures of 45 degrees, prompting the shutdown to safeguard children's wellbeing.
South Sudan shuts schools for scorching heat wave
Scorching temperatures threaten children's health in South Sudan. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 18, 2024

South Sudan is closing all schools starting Monday in preparation for an extreme heat wave expected to last two weeks.

The health and education ministries advised parents to keep all children indoors as temperatures are expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

They warned that any school found open during the warning period would have its registration withdrawn, but the statement issued late Saturday didn't specify how long schools would remain shuttered.

The ministries said they “will continue to monitor the situation and inform the public accordingly.”

Resident Peter Garang, who lives in the capital, Juba, welcomed the decision. He said “schools should be connected to the electricity grid" to enable the installation of air conditioners.

RelatedStudy: Rainforests in Africa slow global climate change despite record heat
RECOMMENDED

'Humanitarian crisis'

South Sudan, one of the world’s youngest nations, is particularly vulnerable to climate crisis with heat waves common but rarely exceeding 40 C (104 F).

Civil conflict has plagued the East African country which also suffered from drought and flooding, making living conditions difficult for residents.

The World Food Program in its latest country brief said South Sudan “continues to face a dire humanitarian crisis” due to violence, economic instability, climate change and an influx of people fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

It also stated that 818,000 vulnerable people were given food and cash-based transfers in January.

RelatedRecord-breaking heat bakes vast parts of US, Europe and Asia
SOURCE:AP
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law