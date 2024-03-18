Pakistani military aircraft struck "ordinary" homes in Afghanistan in pre-dawn attacks in two provinces Monday, interim Afghan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said.

Condemning the attacks, Mujahid said eight people, including three children and five women, were killed due to these aerial strikes in the southeastern Paktika and Khost provinces.

The cross-border aerial strikes were reported at around 3.00 a.m. (2230GMT Sunday), he added.

No official statement has been released by Islamabad on the alleged attacks, which Mujahid called a "reckless violation of Afghanistan's territory."

Mujahid asserted that Afghanistan would "not allow anyone to invade its territory" and called on Pakistan to stop "wrong policies… and spoiling relations of the two neighbouring Muslim countries."

Warning that such incidents "can have very bad consequences," he said: "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to harm anyone's security by using the territory of Afghanistan."

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is the Taliban's official name.