Polish authorities have said that 55 people have been detained in recent months on suspicion of activities undertaken for Russian intelligence, up from an earlier count of eight.

Jacek Dobrzynski, the spokesperson for the minister coordinating Poland’s special services, said on Tuesday that a set of broader, overlapping investigations had produced the higher total. He did not provide a breakdown by case or charge.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the Internal Security Agency (ABW), working with other services, had detained eight people in “various parts of the country” in recent days on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage.

Posting on X, Tusk said the cases are ongoing and that further operational steps are underway.

According to Dobrzynski, those detained span several separate, multi-level probes into Russian intelligence activity.

They include Danylo H., a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen who was arrested near Warsaw on October 16 on suspicion of espionage in Poland and Romania. That arrest was carried out in cooperation with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

A primary transit corridor

Two additional Ukrainian nationals were reportedly detained in Bucharest in a related Romanian-led case.