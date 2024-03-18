EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that Israel's military campaign in Gaza had turned the territory into the world's biggest "open-air graveyard."

"Gaza was before the war the greatest open-air prison. Today it's the greatest open-air graveyard," Borrell said on Monday at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

"It's a graveyard for tens of thousands of people and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law."

Borrell also reiterated his accusation that Israel was using famine as a "weapon of war" by not allowing aid trucks into Gaza.

"Israel is provoking famine," he told a humanitarian conference. Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz hit back at Borrell and told him to "to stop attacking Israel and recognise our right to self-defence against Hamas' crimes."

"Israel allows extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help," Katz claimed on X.

EU divided over Israeli war