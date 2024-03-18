WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli war pushes Palestine unemployment rate, paralyses labour market: UN
The International Labour Organization says that the destruction of infrastructure, schools, hospitals and businesses in Gaza has destroyed entire economic sectors and paralysed labour market activities.
Israeli war pushes Palestine unemployment rate, paralyses labour market: UN
If the conflict continues until end-March then the unemployment rate will soar to 57 percent, ILO says. Archive Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2024

The Israeli war on Gaza is seen pushing the rate of Palestinian unemployment in the occupied West Bank and Gaza to above 50 percent, the International Labour Organization has said.

Already more than half a million jobs have been lost since Oct. 7 2023, when Israel began a deadly military campaign in Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups launched a cross-border incursion, the new report showed on Monday.

If the conflict continues until end-March then the unemployment rate will soar to 57 percent, it said.

ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat said that the destruction of infrastructure and schools, hospitals and businesses in Gaza had "decimated entire economic sectors and paralysed labour market activity, with untold repercussions on the lives and livelihoods of Palestinians for generations to come."

In Gaza, some 200,000 jobs have been lost, accounting for about two-thirds of total employment in the enclave.

RECOMMENDED

In the occupied West Bank, the report described "near lockdown" conditions with more than 650 permanent and temporary checkpoints across the territory having significant negative effects on the economy.  

More than 300,000 jobs, or about a third of total employment, have already been lost there, it said.

RelatedIsrael's war on Gaza devastates Palestinian economy: IMF
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law