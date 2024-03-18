The arrival of Ramadan had always been a happy and peaceful occasion for Hanadi Ali, a 55-year-old native of the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Last year, Ali was getting ready for the Muslim holy month as usual, which includes buying supplies such as meat, sugar, oil, and sweets a week or two in advance to make family meals for Iftar.

Ali recalls the tradition of Sudanese men often breaking their fasts before going to mosques in groups, followed by enlightening and sometimes lighthearted conversations. “Then, everyone, men and women, would gather during Tarawih and return home happy,” Ali tells TRTWorld. “We were safe.”

But just days before Eid al Fitr, a war erupted in Sudan last April 15, when a bloody power struggle between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemedti’ Daglo pulled Sudan into a whirlwind of chaos and violence.

Ali and her family are among an estimated eight million Sudanese who have been displaced from their homes due to fighting between the army and paramilitary across the country, heavily concentrated around Khartoum and some other regions like Darfur and Kordofan.

Ramadan this year is noticeably different, says Ali, who owned and ran a mini market in Khartoum. She travelled with her daughters, sister, and nephews to Gaderef in the east of Sudan, before being uprooted in Egypt, where they now live.

“I did not feel the taste of Ramadan because I lost loved ones. I lost the presence of my neighbours. I lost conversations with my family and brothers,” Ali laments, adding that performing Tarawih has also been difficult as she injured her leg during her journey to Egypt.

Throughout the precarious passage, Ali worried about the reception that awaited her and her family at their destination. Would they be welcomed kindly? How would her schooling children be treated by their peers? Her children were worried they would be bullied in a new environment.

Fortunately, their fears faded upon reaching Cairo.

“We found the Egyptian people understanding and aware [of the situation in Sudan], but life conditions differ a little. I don’t know, perhaps because of the high price, life here is a little more harsh than [where I’m from]. Life is easier in Sudan during Ramadan,” Ali reminisces.

Slipping into famine

Days before Ramadan, the UN Security Council called for a ceasefire in Sudan to coincide with the Muslim holy month, in addition to allowing aid to reach millions of people in desperate need of food.

With the humanitarian response spread thin, nearly five million people could suffer adverse hunger in parts of the country in the coming months, with almost 730,000 children projected to suffer severe acute malnutrition.

According to Elsadig Elnour, Islamic Relief country director for Sudan, a “famine is looming”.

“The whole country is slipping now into hunger, and most of the infrastructure has been destroyed,” Elnour tells TRTWorld from Gaderef.

“If you look at the capital, it has become like a ghost city. Everything has been destroyed — the factories and the hospitals, schools, all of this infrastructure has been destroyed, so the need is very, very high,” he adds.

After almost a year of fighting between the army and the RSF, thousands of people have been killed. More than eight million people have been displaced inside and outside the country in what has been described as the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Souad Fakir and her family initially did not want to leave their home in the north of Jabra, near Al Modarat, a neighbourhood in Khartoum, in hopes that the war would be short-lived. “Throughout this period,” Fakir says, “we lived with the sounds of cannons, planes, scattered bullets, and the shaking of buildings with the sounds of bombing.”

Forty days in, they packed up and began their journey to the city of Kosti in White Nile, about 360 kilometres from Khartoum.

In what would usually be a five-hour trip, Fakir and her family instead spent 16 hours on the road; the bus they were travelling in encountered more than 15 RSF outposts, where passengers were asked to show their IDs. Fakir says young men were asked to get off the bus and those who were assumed to be in the army or had military training were detained. Their fate is not known.

The family safely reached a relative’s house in Kosti, but in July, she returned to Khartoum with her sister after they lost contact with their brother during a communications blackout. Her brother, who suffers from diabetes, had refused to leave his home when they left for Kosti the first time.

Once again, they passed by RSF outposts. Fakir recounts being subjected to mistreatment and accusations of being loyal to the army, in addition to being questioned about the reason for their presence in Jabra. Their phones were looted, and their bags were searched.